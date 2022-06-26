"I'm going to be right here" - Caleb Plant assures his position as top Super Middleweight

Caleb Plant feels confident that he's among the best Super Middleweights on the planet.

'Sweet Hands' has been out of the ring since his November 2021 fight with Canelo Alvarez. Despite heading into the contest as a massive underdog, Plant had a lot of success in the early rounds with his jab as he looked to upset the Mexican superstar.

However, in the end, the pressure of Alvarez was too much. The superstar came from behind to win the fight via an 11th-round knockout. The bout saw Plant lose the first contest of his career and his IBF Super Middleweight Title.

Now, over six months past the loss, Plant still has no bout booked for his return. While he's been rumored for various matchups since then, nothing has come to fruition. Despite that, the former IBF Super Middleweight Champion is confident that he's still at the upper echelons of 168 pounds.

Caleb Plant discussed his return in an interview on The Good Fight with Kate Abdo. There, the 29-year-old revealed that despite the time off, he believes he's going to be at the top of Super Middleweight for a long time:

“I see myself being [at 168 pounds] for a long time. It’s not as if it’s difficult for me to make weight. I’m going to be here long enough to clear out a division. For any top middleweights that move up, I’m going to be right here.”

See Plant's interview with Kate Abdo below:

Caleb Plant previews fights with David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo

Caleb Plant's war of words with David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo has been going on for a while now.

Following his defeat to Canelo Alvarez last November, 'Sweet Hands' was promptly kicked by a lot of the other contenders. Namely, Benavidez and Charlo called out the former Super Middleweight for a fight this year.

As of now, a fight hasn't come to fruition with either one. Mainly due to Plant's time on the shelf to heal injuries following his loss last year. However, in his interview with Kate Abdo, he previewed matchups with both men.

“I don’t think either one of them can f**k with me, so it doesn’t matter to me. As far as skills, I don’t think either one of them can f**k with me. They can’t outbox me, they’re not smarter than me, and they’re not more diligent than me with their training. They’re obviously not more disciplined than me."

It's safe to say that Plant feels rather confident against either Benavidez or Charlo.

