"You can get that"- Caleb Plant is open to fight middleweight champion Jermall Charlo next after a $10 million payday vs. Canelo Alvarez

Former IBF champion Caleb Plant recently fought the biggest fight of his career so far when he squared off against Canelo Alvarez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 'Sweethands' suffered the first loss of his career at the hands of the Mexican, succumbing to a 11th round knockout against the pound-for-pound king.

Plant's head coach Larry Wade recently opened up on a potential fight with middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting

mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/c… Caleb Plant recovering "well" after Canelo Alvarez KO and is willing to face Jermall Charlo Caleb Plant recovering "well" after Canelo Alvarez KO and is willing to face Jermall Charlomirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/c… https://t.co/asnvxCR9iB

Jermall Charlo and Caleb Plant had an altercation at the weigh-ins for Plant vs. Canelo this past week. The pair were seen exchanging words about a potential showdown. Larry Wade has now revealed what Plant said while talking to FightHype. Wade said:

"Caleb said, 'I've got to handle this business, but you can get that.' Caleb's not the type of guy that's going to run away from a fight. He's going to take the challenge if it makes sense, but ultimately he will make the right decision and so will the team."

Leading into the Canelo vs. Plant fight, Charlo revealed that he wanted to face the winner of the fight next year. He was open to moving up in weight too. The WBC middleweight champion can certainly prove to be yet another big fight for Caleb Plant.

After bagging close to $10 million for the fight against Canelo Alvarez, a fight with Charlo could well be a mega-fight as well. Caleb Plant is still one of the biggest draws in the super-middleweight division and could garner a large audience if he takes on Jermall Charlo.

Is Caleb Plant physically fit after the fight with Canelo Alvarez?

it was reported that after the fight against Alvarez, Plant was taken to the hospital for observation. We now have some clarity on the situation as Larry Wade has revealed that there are no concerns with regard to his pupil. He said:

"He's 100% healthy, he had no issues after the fight. I actually talked to him the very next day, and he was functioning well. He went to the hospital just to get some tests to make sure everything was okay, and he came out with no problems."

Watch Larry Wade's full conversation with FightHype below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is a relief to know that Plant didn't suffer any serious injuries and fans can expect to see him return to the ring sooner rather than later. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see how 'Sweethands' deals with the first loss of his career, and how he bounces back.

Edited by C. Naik