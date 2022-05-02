"Liam just chipped away and finally got rid of him" - Callum Smith reacts to Liam Smith's stoppage win against Jessie Vargas

Callum Smith was impressed with his brother Liam Smith's performance against Jessie Vargas and claims the bout went exactly how he expected.

In an entertaining contest, Liam Smith overwhelmed Vargas with his strength and work rate, forcing the referee to stop the fight in round 10.

'Beefy' captured the WBO Inter-Continental Light-Middleweight Championship and could become mandatory to face the winner of Jermell Charlo and Briano Castano, which is set to take place on May 14 in Carson, California.

Watch the fight highlights between Liam Smith and Jessie Vargas:

Here's what Callum Smith said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"Very good win, kind of went the way I thought it would. Vargas had a little bit of success early on and Liam was just making him fight at a pace he didn't really want to fight at. He was throwing more than what he would have liked to have thrown. From the halfway mark he was on borrowed time and I think Liam just chipped away and finally got rid of him."

This was Vargas' second loss in a row and it remains to be seen if the 'The Pride of Las Vegas' retires or moves back down to 147 lbs.

Callum Smith claims Liam Smith wants to become a two-time world champion

Callum continued by stating how his brother Liam is aiming to become a two-time world champion:

"He wants to be a two-time world champion, that's always been his goal. I don't think he'd be fighting if he didn't believe he was capable of achieving it. He knew this fight would put him one step closer to where he wanted to be. They were both former world champions and both want the same thing. So the winner moves on and the loser's got a long road back."

Watch the full interview with Callum Smith on Boxing Social:

Time will tell whether 'Beefy' can win another world title at 154 lbs. So far in his career, the Brit has only lost against top fighters such as Canelo Alvarez, Jaime Munguia and Magomed Kurbanov.

