"My brain is fried" - Canelo Alvarez frustrated with current fight situation

Canelo Alvarez is currently the talk of the town. Over the last few weeks, Canelo fight rumors have been rampant. Canelo himself seems confused by the entire situation. He posted a meme on his Instagram story:

"If he fought Charlo he ducked Bivol. If he fought Bivol he ducked Charlo. If he fought Beterbiev he ducked Bivol. If he fought Benavidez he ducked Charlo. If he fought Charlo he ducked Benavidez."

"If he fought Bivol he ducked Beterbiev. If he fought Beterbiev he ducked Charlo. If he fought Benavidez he ducked Beterbiev. If he fought Bivol he ducked Benavidez. If he fought Charlo he ducked Beterbiev. If he fought Benavidez he ducked Bivol. If he fought Beterbiev he ducked Benavidez. My brain is fried."

Take a look at his story:

Canelo Alvarez captioned the meme saying, "Love this". 'The Face of Boxing' as his Instagram bio says, is confused as to who he will fight next. The latest developments in the story involve two separate offers, one from Eddie Hearn and DAZN, and one from Al Haymon's PBC.

Hearn reportedly offered him upwards of eighty five million dollars to take on Dmitry Bivol followed by Gennadiy Golovkin.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez has reportedly now been offered an increased two-fight deal by Al Haymon's PBC to fight Jermall Charlo in May, then David Benavidez in Sept. Eddie Hearn's offer is Dmitry Bivol, then Gennady Golovkin. Both worth near $100million. [According to Canelo Alvarez has reportedly now been offered an increased two-fight deal by Al Haymon's PBC to fight Jermall Charlo in May, then David Benavidez in Sept. Eddie Hearn's offer is Dmitry Bivol, then Gennady Golovkin. Both worth near $100million. [According to @DanRafael1 ‼️ Canelo Alvarez has reportedly now been offered an increased two-fight deal by Al Haymon's PBC to fight Jermall Charlo in May, then David Benavidez in Sept. Eddie Hearn's offer is Dmitry Bivol, then Gennady Golovkin. Both worth near $100million. [According to @DanRafael1]

Al Haymon and PBC offered him near one hundred million for fighting Jermall Charlo, followed by David Benavidez. Canelo's team has neither denied nor confirmed any of the rumors. His trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso publicly stated that all talk is currently just rumors.

When a fight is finalized, Canelo and his team will come out with an announcement.

Eddie Hearn believes Jermall Charlo will be the easiest fight for Canelo Alvarez

Matchroom Boxing promoter and chairman Eddie Hearn has spoken out about Canelo's rumored opponents. While on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he spoke about why Jermall Charlo will be the easiest option for Canelo:

"I see Gennadiy Golovkin as a much more brutal fight than Jermall Charlo and I see Dmitry Bivol as a much more technically tricky fight than Charlo, but Charlo's also a great fighter. I think Charlo's the easiest fight of the three."

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Eddie Hearn believes Jermall Charlo is the easiest of Canelo’s potential opponents Eddie Hearn believes Jermall Charlo is the easiest of Canelo’s potential opponents 👀 https://t.co/AC8ZyrUNre

Eddie Hearn has promoted Canelo in his last few fights and is on good terms with the Mexican pound-for-pound king. It will be interesting to see if Canelo Alvarez goes with Hearn's offer or if he chooses to go with Al Haymon and PBC.

