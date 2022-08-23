Shawn Porter backs Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in trilogy

Shawn Porter thinks Canelo Alvarez will defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17 at T-Mobile Arena.

‘Showtime’ believes Alvarez has grown and evolved as a fighter since he last fought Golovkin. In a video posted by the Mayweather Channel on YouTube, Porter said:

“I think Canelo has continued to challenge himself, he’s continued to grow, he’s continued to evolve as a fighter since their last fight. I haven’t seen the same on GGG. So I do think that Canelo’s gonna win this time.”

Check out Shawn Porter’s full statement below:

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will clash for a third time after facing each other on two previous occasions in 2017 and 2018. Their first two encounters were razor close and many believe 'GGG' could have been awarded the win in either of those. Their first fight concluded in a draw while Alvarez won via majority decision in the rematch.

The first two fights between Alvarez and ‘GGG’ happened in the middleweight division. The trilogy will now take place in the Super Middleweight division, where Alvarez is currently the undisputed champion. This will also mark Golovkin’s first professional fight outside 160 pounds as the 40-year-old Kazakh looks to move up in weight in the twilight of his career.

Canelo Alvarez is betting odds favorite for Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

Canelo Alvarez is going into his trilogy fight against arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin as the favorite.

Real-time sports betting site Oddshark put the Mexican superstar at -400 (favorite) while Golovkin was at +300 (underdog).

The numbers are different from their previous encounters as the Kazakh fighter was the favorite on both previous occasions. For the first fight, it was -150 for Golovkin and +120 for Alvarez, while it was -155 for Golovkin and +125 for the Mexican ahead of their 2018 rematch.

Alvarez, 32, is coming off a shocking decision loss to WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol in his last outing. Meanwhile, Golovkin has won his last four fights since losing to Alvarez. He defeated Ryota Murata via ninth-round stoppage in April to become the unified middleweight champion.

Edited by Virat Deswal