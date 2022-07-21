"I feel absolutely comfortable" - Gennadiy Golovkin not worried about weight move to fight Canelo Alvarez

Gennadiy Golovkin isn't worried about moving weight classes for the first time in his career.

'GGG' is set to face Canelo Alvarez in their trilogy bout this September in Las Vegas. Their first two outings were blockbuster affairs, with both ending in contentious decisions.

The first outing in 2017 ended in a split draw despite many fans believing Golovkin deserved the win. The second bout was much closer, but once again ended in controversy as Alvarez claimed a majority decision victory.

Ahead of the third bout, a lot has changed, the biggest thing being that the Mexican superstar has departed middleweight in favor of being super-middleweight. At 168 pounds, Alvarez is the current unified super-middleweight champion.

The trilogy bout will take place at super-middleweight, and it'll be the first time Golovkin has fought above 160 pounds. The 40-year-old discussed the fight with Alvarez in a recent interview with BoxingScene.

In the interview, Golovkin made it clear that he's not worried about the weight change.

“It is the same. I feel absolutely comfortable. For me, I’ll be honest with you, it’s just another fight – just another opponent. I’ve been asking myself, ‘Do I feel different?’ The answer is no. I feel 100% comfortable, even in a new weight division."

Gennadiy Golovkin discusses Canelo Alvarez's power

Gennadiy Golovkin knows Canelo Alvarez hit hard at 160 pounds, but he's not sure what the difference will be at super-middleweight.

During the 24 rounds that 'GGG' competed against the Mexican superstar, neither man was hurt or dropped. That says a lot considering that both men are regarded as two of the hardest hitters in the sport.

Ahead of the trilogy fight, Golovkin noted that Alvarez does in fact hit hard. However, it would be hard to tell based off of their fights against each other. With him not being hurt in their first two outings, 'GGG' believes the fight is taking place at super-middleweight for a reason.

Golovkin discussed Alvarez's punching power in his interaction with BoxingScene, stating:

“Boxers at this level are really hard punchers. You don’t realize how hard it is until you get punched. I don’t know Canelo at 168. I know him at 160. There is a reason this fight is not at 160. I learned something about him. He learned something about himself at 160. Now we’re going to try at 168.”

