Update on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3: Two title fights added to the undercard

Two title fights have been added to the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin card which takes place on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The highly touted Austin Williams will take on Kieron Conway for the WBA International Middleweight championship. Also, unbeaten Jesse Rodriguez Franco will defend his WBC Super Flyweight championship against Israel Gonzalez.

At the top of the bill, Canelo and Golovkin meet for the third time. Alvarez will put his Undisputed Super Middleweight championship on the line against his bitter rival. 'GGG' is moving up to 168 lbs for the first time in his career in a bid to become a two-weight division world champion.

There has been no love lost between Canelo and Golovkin, who have fought on two previous occasions. Their first bout was scored a draw and 'Saul' edged out Golovkin on the scorecards in their second encounter. The outcome of both fights sparked major controversy.

Watch the fight highlights of Canelo vs Golovkin 1:

The pair initially faced off back in 2017 for the WBC, WBA and IBF Middleweight championships. Despite the majority of boxing fans believing 'GGG' had done enough to win, a split-decision draw was called by the judges.

The highly anticipated rematch happened on September 15th, 2018. Alvarez secured a majority decision victory against the Kazakh. Once again, many experts felt the contest could have gone either way.

Watch the fight highlights of Canelo vs Golovkin 2:

However, with Golovkin being 40 years old, the trilogy fight is arguably Canelo's best opportunity to set the record straight against 'GGG'.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3: Austin Williams set to shine

The standout fighter on the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 undercard is Austin 'Ammo' Williams. The 26 year old holds an impressive record of 11 wins and 9 knockouts, with no losses.

'Ammo' is coming off of an impressive victory against the previously unbeaten Chordale Booker. Williams landed a devastating overhand left in the first round to hurt Booker and give the referee no choice but to stop the contest.

Watch the fight highlights of Williams vs Booker:

It remains to be seen if Williams can produce another sensational performance on the biggest stage. The American will be looking to prove why he should be considered the future of the 160 lbs division - ahead of names like Alvarez and Golovkin.

