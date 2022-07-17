Demetrius Andrade taunts Canelo Alvarez over recent loss: "He called me a terrible fighter"

It seems that Demetrius Andrade is still not a fan of Canelo Alvarez.

In May, the Mexican superstar stepped back up to light heavyweight as a massive favorite. Standing in his way for another 175 pound title was the WBA (super) light heavyweight titleholder, Dmitry Bivol.

Despite being a massive underdog, the Russian put on a boxing clinic. Utilizing his jab and length, he dominated Alvarez and handed him his first defeat in nearly a decade. The loss shocked much of the boxing community, but it didn't surprise Demetrius Andrade.

The 34-year-old has called for a fight with Canelo Alvarez for a long time now. Despite the superstar being willing to engage with him in trash talk, he's been unwilling to meet him in the boxing ring to this point.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Andrade commented on Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol. In the interview, 'Boo Boo' taunted the star for losing to a basic fighter, especially after he called him terrible. Furthermore, the WBO middleweight champion stated that he saw the loss coming.

In an interview with FightHype, Andrade said:

“He [Alvarez] called me a horrible fighter, but he just got beat by a basic, foundation [fighter]. Know what I mean? I throw uppercuts from miles away. You feel me?... Nah, I wasn’t surprised. People were running around saying he went up to 175, but it was okay when he dodged me to go fight Kovalev who was washed up, damaged, and all this other s***."

See FightHype's interview with Andrade below:

Demetrius Andrade crashed Canelo Alvarez's press conference last year

Demetrius Andrade has tried to get into a fight with Canelo Alvarez on multiple occasions, including crashing one of the Mexican star's press conferences.

Last May, Alvarez faced Billy Joe Saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. In front of over 70,000 fans, the Mexican knocked out the Brit, earning him the WBO super middleweight title in the process.

Following the victory, Alvarez headed to do the standard post-fight press conference. Normally, this conference is just fighters talking to the media and fielding standard questions. This time, Alvarez got a lot more than that.

When the star showed up to the presser, so did Demetrius Andrade. 'Boo Boo' crashed the post-fight press conference, demanding he be the champion's next opponent. The 31-year-old then cussed out the WBO middleweight champion and told him to get out of there.

Watch Andrade crash Alvarez's presser below:

