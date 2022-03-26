"I expect that this will be his last fight" - Eddie Hearn expects Demetrius Andrade to leave Matchroom

Eddie Hearn expects Demetrius Andrade to leave Matchroom after his fight with Zach Parker on May 21. Andrade's contract is set to expire and Hearn doesn't believe he has succeeded in securing big fights for the American. He said:

"I expect that this will probably be his last fight with Matchroom to be honest with you. I think that we've worked the best we can for Demetrius Andrade without delivering him the big fight that he needed. We've tried everything and it's not his fault and I don't think it's our fault either but after this fight he shoud look at other options that are out there available to him".

Hearn continues by stating that he is happy to work with 'Boo Boo' again in the future as long as Matchroom can offer him lucrative opportunities. He continued by saying:

"If we've got options for him we'll present them but we've been working really well together but without any real benefit with each other. He hasn't been in the fights that have been delivering for us, we haven't been delivering the big fights to him. So unless we can deliver those big fights, if someone else can he should take that route and move on".

Who should Demetrius Andrade sign with next?

If Demetrius Andrade defeats Zach Parker in his hometown of Derby, he will become the WBO Super Middleweight Interim Champion and could become eligible for a shot at Canelo Alvarez.

However, the Mexican has signed a two-fight deal with DAZN where he will face Dmitry Bivol in May and then Gennadiy Golovkin in September. Therefore, 'Boo Boo' would have to wait until the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Apart from Canelo, David Benavidez and Caleb Plant are high-profile opponents at 168 lbs that Andrade could face. Both fighters are signed to PBC which means signing with Al Haymon might be 'Boo Boo's' best option.

At 34 years old, Andrade is running out of time to find a world class opponent to bolster his resume. By signing with PBC, making an in-house bout with Plant or Benavidez is most likely the best option.

Benavidez is seen as one of the most avoided fighters in boxing and Andrade would have an opportunity to cement his legacy. The Mexican American recently expressed that he wants to fight Andrade and believes an agreement will be made in the future.

