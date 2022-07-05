“Focused on what's next” - Canelo Alvarez after  stint at Icons Series 2022

Canelo Alvarez can now focus his undivided attention on preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. This comes as the golf legends tournament Icon Series, which Alvarez was a part of, came to a conclusion over the weekend.

“Focused on what’s next.”

Alvarez’s team ROTW (Rest Of The World) lost to Team USA at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. Playing golf has been Alvarez’s second love since picking it up in May 2019.

Majority of boxing fans and pundits are under the impression that the 31-year-old Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion has not been focused for his September 17 date with his Kazakh rival.

But in recent press conferences and media interviews to promote the highly-anticipated trilogy fight, Alvarez made sure his thoughts are known and that the upcoming bout is personal for him.

In one of the pressers, he even called the 40-year-old an “a**hole” and claimed that the middleweight champion was just pretending to be a nice guy.

Canelo Alvarez wants to end GGG’s career

In an interview over Boxing with Chris Mannix, Canelo Alvarez said it was important for him to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin in their third fight to once and for all settle the score between them. He said:

“It’s important for me to end this fight before the 12th round.”

The pair fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first meeting ended with a highly controversial split draw.

The rematch a year later was once again plagued with controversy as Alvarez defeated 'GGG' via majority decision after 12 rounds. After years of waiting, the rivals are set to face each other for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which was also the site for their first two meetings.

On the line this time are Alvarez's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight Titles.

