"Everybody wants the payday" - Canelo Alvarez addresses criticism over his choice of opponents 

Canelo Alvarez has addressed the criticism he faces for his choice of opponents. Alvarez is currently preparing to take on Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in Las Vegas. Many of his critics feel the Mexican is going for easier fights instead of taking on the likes of Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez, and Demetrius Andrade.

However, Canelo Alvarez insisted that he fights the best fighters in a recent interview with DAZN:

"I just do my job, but you know, everyone wants to fight me and you know why - payday. But like I say, I fight with the best fighters. I just fought last year at 168 and I fight all the champions. I beat all of them. So it's fine, I know that everybody wants the payday, right, but they need to fight each other. And I'll fight the best, I'll fight the winner. I don't care. But right now, this year, I'm busy."

Take a look at the interview below:

#CaneloBivol When asked about critics saying he's avoiding certain fighters, Canelo had this to say When asked about critics saying he's avoiding certain fighters, Canelo had this to say 👂👇#CaneloBivol https://t.co/3cWB4hwS9C

Canelo Alvarez recently finalized a two-bout deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. He will fight Dmitry Bivol on May 7, followed by a September 17 showdown against Gennadiy Golovkin. The 'GGG' trilogy fight is dependent on the Mexican winning against Bivol.

People criticize Alvarez for cherry picking his opponents, but a close look at his recent foes will tell you something entirely different.

Steve Kim @SteveKim323 Canelo with the harsh truth on most boxers who call him out. Many simply don't build a value for themselves as entities... #boxing Canelo with the harsh truth on most boxers who call him out. Many simply don't build a value for themselves as entities... #boxing https://t.co/aBx3UZT7We

Alvarez has taken on the best fighters in each weight class that he has fought in. He conquered the super-middleweight division by running through the champions at 168 lb and becoming the Undisputed Champion of that weight class. Perhaps Dmitry Bivol not being a big name has led people to believe he is an easy fight.

However, the undefeated Russian is one of the toughest light heavyweights around and arguably one of the two best in his division along with Artur Beterbiev.

Canelo Alvarez reveals why he chose to fight Dmitry Bivol

Immediately after the press conference for his fight against Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez spoke to FightHub TV about why he chose the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion as his next opponent:

"Because I like the challenge, that's make me feel alive. For me he's the best in the division, that's what I think, that's my opinion. He's a really good fighter, but that's what I like for my legacy, for my career. He have something to offer me, he's a world champion in 175 [lb] and I like the idea."

Take a look at the interview below:

Canelo Alvarez has conquered the super-middleweight division and is looking to take his talents to another weight class.

Like all great champions, he seems to care about his legacy and wants to be remembered as someone who took on multiple champions in multiple weight divisions. It will be interesting to see how Alvarez's career progresses in the coming years.

