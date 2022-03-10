"Every Russian representative needs to be sanctioned" - Wladimir Klitschko calls for Dmitry Bivol to be barred from fighting Canelo Alvarez

Wladimir Klitschko feels Canelo Alvarez should not be fighting Dmitry Bivol. Canelo is set to take on the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion on May 7th. Here's what Klitschko had to say about the fight via Michael Benson on Twitter:

"Every Russian representative needs to be sanctioned. This way we show Russia that the world is against this senseless war."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Wladimir Klitschko has said he believes Dmitry Bivol should not be allowed to fight Canelo Alvarez on May 7th due to the invasion of Ukraine: "Every Russian representative needs to be sanctioned. This way we show Russia that the world is against this senseless war." [ @BBC Wladimir Klitschko has said he believes Dmitry Bivol should not be allowed to fight Canelo Alvarez on May 7th due to the invasion of Ukraine: "Every Russian representative needs to be sanctioned. This way we show Russia that the world is against this senseless war." [@BBC]

Klitschko is currently on the battlefront defending his country from the invasion of Russia. He feels every Russian athlete should be sanctioned. However, this could be deemed unfair to athletes who have nothing to do with Putin's invasion. Bivol has openly condemned Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he in no way supports it.

[ ElGioOficial] Canelo Alvarez in the gym preparing for Dmitry Bivol on May 7th…ElGioOficial] Canelo Alvarez in the gym preparing for Dmitry Bivol on May 7th…[🎥 ElGioOficial] https://t.co/YXJTCzy3RW

Dmitry Bivol will look to successfully defend his title against boxing's biggest draw, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican is looking to add another belt to his name, whereas his opponent is trying to become only the second man to stop Canelo.

It will be interesting to see how Canelo fares in the light-heavyweight division after dominating the super-middleweight division.

Canelo Alvarez responds to the fighters calling him out

Canelo Alvarez recently took part in the first press-conference for his fight against Dmitry Bivol. After the face-off, Canelo took some time to talk to the media. In an interview with DAZN Boxing, he discussed the other fighters calling him out:

"I just do my job, but everyone wants to fight me and you know why - payday. Like I say, I fight the best fighters. I just fought last year at 168 and I fight all the champions. I beat all of them... I know that everybody wants the payday, right, but they need to fight each other. And I'll fight the best, I'll fight the winner. I don't care. But right now, this year, I'm busy."

(via Canelo is tired of fighters calling him out but not fighting each other(via @DAZNBoxing Canelo is tired of fighters calling him out but not fighting each other 👀(via @DAZNBoxing) https://t.co/2hylEZKNFe

Canelo is out to make history every time he steps in the ring. Many of the fighters that are calling him out arguably do not have enough to offer for Alvarez's legacy. This was a key reason behind 'Cinnamon' challenging the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion for a chance to add another belt to his name in another weight class.

