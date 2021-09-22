"It's hard to say" - Canelo Alvarez on whether he is impressed by what Jake Paul has accomplished in the boxing ring

Canelo Alvarez has previously dismissed the idea of YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul being real boxers. But Alvarez now seems to have slightly altered his idea, at least with regards to Jake Paul.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Canelo Alvarez was seen weighing in on Jake Paul's boxing, along with a variety of other topics. When asked if he was impressed with Paul's achievements inside the ring, Alvarez couldn't form a definite opinion. But the Mexican believes 'The Problem Child' could be good for the sport in general considering the crowd he is bringing in.

"Oh, it's hard to say that but uh... Man it's, maybe it's good for boxing now, like all the audience, so...we don't know about him right. It is what it is."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Jake Paul recently defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match via a split decision. Prior to that, Paul delivered a first-round knockout win over former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren.

The YouTuber now holds a perfect 4-0 record and has even expressed a desire to face Canelo Alvarez in the future.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani The Jake Paul KO of Ben Askren The Jake Paul KO of Ben Askren https://t.co/zNkNrOy1PT

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to fight Caleb Plant on November 6. Alvarez will be defending the WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles against Plant. The American holds the IBF title, meaning his clash with the Mexican will be a unification bout.

Canelo Alvarez had a different opinion about Jake Paul

While Canelo Alvarez now accepts Jake Paul might be good for boxing, his opinions about the YouTube star weren't always the same.

According to Alvarez, the Paul siblings should not have been allowed to fight professionally as they did not know how to throw a punch. Canelo Alvarez told Graham Bensinger about the Paul brothers:

"They could get them killed. This is not a soccer game, they could get them killed. Why do they give licences to people who have never in their life even thrown a punch. If there's a death, the commission will be responsible. Why? Because they issued the licence for the fight."

Catch Canelo Alvarez in conversation with Graham Bensinger ahead of Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather below:

