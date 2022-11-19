Canelo Alvarez eyeing tune-up fight in May, gives potential timeline for massive Dmitry Bivol rematch

Canelo Alvarez has laid out his future plans after undergoing successful left wrist surgery last month.

The Mexican was last seen in action against his long-time rival Gennadiy Golovkin back in September this year. There was a lot of anticipation going into the fight as the first two fights between the two turned out to be rather controversial.

However, Canelo Alvarez left no doubt this time around as he won via unanimous decision at the end of 12-rounds. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his future which has now been cleared.

Alvarez has revealed that he intends to return in May 2023 as he expects to resume training in January. He also suggested that his fight in May will be a tune-up fight to face Dmitry Bivol in September:

"My plan right now is to return in May. I'm going to start training in January and see how I feel after that. The idea is to return in May with a tuneup fight to see how I feel and then get the rematch against Bivol in September. That's the only thing I want for my career right now." (h/t ESPN)

Canelo Alvarez suggested Dmitry Bivol is not better than him

The Mexican was handed his second pro-boxing loss at the hands of Dmitry Bivol back in May this year. Since then, he has made it quite clear that he wants to avenge his loss as he believes he is better than Bivol.

Interestingly, in the build-up to his fight against Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez spoke about his matchup against Dmitry Bivol in an interview with Matchroom Boxing. While suggesting that he was tired in the later rounds against Bivol and could easily beat the Russian in their rematch, Alvarez said:

"I am in my prime when I lost with Bivol. Not in my weight class and this and that but I think I can beat him easy but things happen and I take that like experience. I win the first five six rounds but then I get tired and tired but that’s what happened but he [Bivol] is no better than me.”

Watch the full interview below:

