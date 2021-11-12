"I think that would be the best of the possibilities"- Ring Magazine's Dan Rafael says David Benavidez should fight Canelo Alvarez next

Canelo Alvarez has been the talk of the town over the last week. After realizing his dream of becoming the first ever undisputed champion from Mexico, talks of his next opponent has been discussed at length.

With everybody chipping in for their opinions on who Canelo Alvarez should fight next, David Benavidez seems to be the favorite.

Teddy Atlas recently backed the 24-year-old American to take on the Mexican, and Ring Magazine's Dan Rafael appears to be on the same page as well. While recently speaking on Inside Boxing Live, Rafael said:

"I would hope to see everybody in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo for the great Mexican Canelo Alvarez against a very exciting young, undefeated Mexican-American David Benavidez. I think that would be the best of the possibilties"

Dan Rafael expressed his desire to see Canelo and Benavidez go at it on Cinco de Mayo, which is an annual Mexican celebration celebrated on 5th May. David Benavidez himself has Mexican roots so it will be a fitting occasion for the two to lock horns.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Canelo Alvarez took over the super-middleweight division in 11 months 👑



✅ Dec 2020: Callum Smith (WBA/WBC)

✅ May 2021: Billy Joe Saunders (WBO)

However, the ball lies in Canelo Alvarez's court. The Mexican has been on a tear since 2020, fighting thrice this year. While the pound-for-pound king aims to stay active moving forward, and it is yet to be seen who gets the opportunity to fight him next.

Why is David Benavidez the biggest threat to Canelo Alvarez?

David Benavidez is considered to be the biggest threat for Canelo Alvarez in the 168 pound division. The reason for the same stems from what the 24-year-old has shown so far in his career. Even though Benavidez does not boast even half of Alvarez's resume, he is considered to be one of the best in the division.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#CaneloPlant David Benavidez believes he is Canelo's biggest threat 👊 David Benavidez believes he is Canelo's biggest threat 👊#CaneloPlant

The undefeated fighter is 24 fights deep in his career and is known for his long reach and ferocious power. This makes it a hard fight for Canelo Alvarez and an even more intriguing one for the fans to watch.

Edited by C. Naik