Canelo Alvarez fight update: Eddie Hearn talks how far are negotiations

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has given a major update on Canelo Alvarez's next fight.

Fight fans have been waiting to see the Mexican back in action following his trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin last year. Initially, it was speculated that Alvarez would return to the light-heavyweight division for a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, however, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Instead, Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship against John Ryder. The Mexican wanted to return to his home country for the longest time and it looks like he might be getting his wish fulfilled as the fight looks set to be announced for May 6th in Mexico.

During the latest episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn revealed that the fight could be officially announced in the next 48 hours. He said (H/T Marca):

"Conversations are ongoing with Saul and Eddy Reynoso, and John Ryder is the guy. Contracts are going backward and forward and we hope that in the next 48 hours, we'll be in a good position to get that fight done."

Canelo Alvarez predicts Garcia vs. Davis and Plant vs. Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez gave his thoughts on two upcoming high-profile matchups in the sport of boxing. The upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis and Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez have been two of the most discussed boxing bouts.

While Caleb Plant and David Benavidez are set to enter the boxing ring on March 25th for a shot at the super-middleweight title, the fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will take place nearly a month later on April 22nd.

Speaking about the same during an interview with Inside Fighting, the Mexican gave his predictions for both of the fights. While suggesting that Gervonta 'Tank' Davis will most likely walk away with a victory against Ryan Garcia, he said:

"I think Tank has more experience, more things to use, his boxing skills. I think Tank, but it's going to be a good fight."

The Mexican further gave his thoughts on David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant and said:

"I think Benavidez [will defeat Plant]. Because he's stronger, so. I think Benavidez."

Watch the interview below:

