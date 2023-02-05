Canelo Alvarez predicts David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant and Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Canelo Alvarez has given his thoughts on some massive high-profile matchups.

2023 is currently shaping up to be the best year for the sport in years. Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are expected to crown the first undisputed champion in the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis in 2002.

The light-heavyweight division is expected to see Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev finally face off in yet another championship unification matchup. It's just scratching the surface of the great matchups as well.

One of the biggest boxing matches in a long time is the upcoming clash between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. 'KingRy' and 'Tank' are expected to face off in April, possibly at the Las Vegas Raiders Stadium. However, the location hasn't yet been made official.

Whenever the fight happens, Canelo Alvarez expects Davis to pull off the victory. During a recent interview with Inside Fighting, the super-middleweight champion stated that the fight will be a good one, but he's expecting the Baltimore native to prevail.

Alvarez stated:

"I think Tank has more experience, more things to use, his boxing skills. I think Tank, but it's going to be a good fight."

Canelo Alvarez picks David Benavidez to beat Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez expects David Benavidez to defeat Caleb Plant later this year.

'The Mexican Monster' is currently viewed as one of the greatest challenges for the super middleweight champion. Despite names such as Mike Tyson calling for Benavidez to get a crack at Alvarez, the fight hasn't happened as of now.

However, he will get a title shot if he's able to get through Caleb Plant later this year. 'Sweet Hands' is coming off a knockout win over Anthony Dirrell last October. In the process, Plant also got one step closer to getting a rematch with Alvarez.

The pair faced off in November 2021, with Canelo Alvarez getting the knockout win. While Plant impressed some with his performance that night, he maintained that he wasn't at his best and could defeat the Mexican champion in a rematch.

For his part, the super-middleweight champion previewed the matchup in an interview with Inside Fighting. There, Alvarez predicted that Benavidez would defeat Caleb Plant, and stated that his strength was the leading reason.

In the interview, Canelo Alvarez stated:

"I think Benavidez [will defeat Plant]. Because he's stronger, so. I think Benavidez."

