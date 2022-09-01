‘Race doesn't matter in boxing’- Social media erupts over Canelo Alvarez possibly avoiding ‘Mexicans’ and ‘Black fighters’ 

Canelo Alvarez and his legacy are under extreme scrutiny, especially after his loss against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. The Mexican boxer has now come down to 168 lbs. and will defend his undisputed status against Gennadiy Golovkin in an epic trilogy on September 17 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, some of Canelo’s and Eddy Reynoso’s recent comments seem to have sparked a debate on social media. The undisputed super-middleweight champion recently turned down the possibility of facing Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Alvarez said that he is not down to fighting a fellow countryman.

Watch Canelo Alvarez's interview below:

Twitter handle named BOXINnBBQ, which claims itself to be a Canelo fan also reported that Eddy Reynoso has mentioned 'Black fighters' to have a different fighting style.

The social-media handle cited how the boxer has faced some specific kind of opponent only. They wrote,

“I am a fan of Canelo. With Canelo saying he doesn’t want to fight Mexicans and Reynoso saying black fighters have a difficult style……that seems to explain his last 7 opponents!!!”

The tweet grabbed mixed reactions from social media users. While some criticized Canelo’s selection of opponents, several people hailed the 32-year-old world champion. Here’s a look at the reactions to the tweet.

yoenis @ivanrene31 @BOXINGnBBQ fair statement what’s even worse is the guys people want him to fight don’t have much past a “yildirim” type name on their resumes @BOXINGnBBQ fair statement what’s even worse is the guys people want him to fight don’t have much past a “yildirim” type name on their resumes😂

rodrigo @Rigojra10 @BOXINGnBBQ Regardless of race, nobody is fighting that talent in any weight class. This race card they keep pulling when discussing Canelo is exhausting. Race does not matter in Boxing, at all. @BOXINGnBBQ Regardless of race, nobody is fighting that talent in any weight class. This race card they keep pulling when discussing Canelo is exhausting. Race does not matter in Boxing, at all.

LBCmoswant3d @LBCmoswant3d @BOXINGnBBQ Bunch of champions is not canelo fault they are the ones holding the belt!!! @BOXINGnBBQ Bunch of champions is not canelo fault they are the ones holding the belt!!!

XXII Letter @XXIILetter @BOXINGnBBQ Difficult style? The shoulder roll? 3 hooks and you're in! Canelo is overrated @BOXINGnBBQ Difficult style? The shoulder roll? 3 hooks and you're in! Canelo is overrated

Alan @Alan95me @BOXINGnBBQ Am sorry but why do white boxers get so much hate? Idk why, they are elite some even more then Black & Mexican boxers. Am sorry but bivol is not black & he had a “difficult style” for canelo. Personally after Floyd canelos toughest opponents where not black or Mexican but white. @BOXINGnBBQ Am sorry but why do white boxers get so much hate? Idk why, they are elite some even more then Black & Mexican boxers. Am sorry but bivol is not black & he had a “difficult style” for canelo. Personally after Floyd canelos toughest opponents where not black or Mexican but white.

Mateen @1Mateen_ @RMola12 @BOXINGnBBQ Benevidez charlo he really don’t want no more smoke with that Russian either @RMola12 @BOXINGnBBQ Benevidez charlo he really don’t want no more smoke with that Russian either

Canelo Alvarez needs a huge win to cement his legacy

Canelo looked invincible from his first career loss against Floyd Mayweather in 2013 up until he fought Dmitry Bivol earlier this year. Bivol cracked Canelo for all 12 rounds and refused to surrender the WBA 175 lbs title. Although Canelo had previously won the WBO light heavyweight belt by knocking out Sergey Kovalev, the clash against Bivol was different.

Meanwhile, Canelo had looked vulnerable against many other opponents, including Erislandy Lara and Gennadiy Golovkin. Even Billy Joe Saunders and Amir Khan could hit Canelo Alvarez clean before getting knocked out brutally.

Canelo Alvarez v Dmitry Bivol

Several boxers like David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and Demetrius Andrade believe that they can take down the current undisputed super middleweight champion.

Canelo needs to earn a commanding win over ‘GGG’ to silence all the doubters. He has also expressed interest in re-matching Bivol if the WBA light heavyweight champion bets Gilberto Ramirez in November. With so many potential super-fights on board, Canelo vs. GGG 3 looks more interesting.

