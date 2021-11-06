"Oh My God No!" Canelo Alvarez immediately rejects any possibility of fighting Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez recently denied all possibilities of getting in the ring with UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Being one of the best fighters on the planet, he is determined to conquer the sport of boxing. Canelo has been on the receiving end of a lot of speculation regarding a possible crossover fight with one of the UFC's top guys.

Leading up to his super-middleweight unification bout against Caleb Plant, Canelo Alvarez shrugged off any possibility of fighting 'The Notorious' when he was asked about it:

"Oh my god, no! Don't try man, don't try."

Just a few days ago, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman discussed his interest in challenging Canelo Alvarez to a fight. Usman will also be in action on the same night as Canelo vs. Plant and is defending his belt against Colby Covington.

For now, Canelo, the P4P King, is focused entirely on boxing and not mega money crossover events.

Many fighters are intrigued by offers of such big money fights. When Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fought in 2017, it made both fighters a ton of money. However, Canelo Alvarez does not fall under that bracket. He wants to build on his legacy by staying in one lane. Canelo is not primarily motivated by money at this point in his career as he has already earned so much.

What will a win against Caleb Plant mean for Canelo Alvarez?

A win against Caleb Plant will make Canelo Alvarez realize his dream of becoming the first ever Mexican unified boxing champion in the history of the sport. However, the fight is not just about that anymore. Things have gotten very personal between Canelo Alvarez and 'Sweethands' heading into the match.

Leading into the fight, Canelo has made it known that he will make Plant pay for his words. It will be interesting to see whether or not Canelo Alvarez is able to make history come fight night.

