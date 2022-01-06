Watch: Canelo Alvarez and Max Verstappen celebrate a successful 2021 together 

Boxer Canelo Alvarez and F1 driver Max Verstappen recently met in Miami, Florida, and immediately hit it off.

The duo were seen partying and celebrating their respective recent success together. Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant in Las Vegas on November 6th last year to claim the IBF belt, while Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton to win his title.

Michael Benson, the online boxing editor for TalkSPORT, shared a clip of the sporting superstars taking turns on the mic at a beach club. The 31-year-old Mexican fighter and the 24-year-old Dutch racer then prompted others around to raise the tempo of the party:

"Let’s f**k s**t up, let’s f**k s**t up," shouted Verstappen. "Let’s f***ing party cabrones. No f***ing around. Let’s f***ing party," responded Alvarez.

Watch superstar boxer Canelo Alvarez sing, dance and party with motorsport sensation Max Verstappen below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez and Max Verstappen getting on it…



[📽️ Alexandra Marrufo] Canelo Alvarez and Max Verstappen getting on it…[📽️ Alexandra Marrufo] https://t.co/Obhu27nqN1

Alvarez had a brilliant 2021 in which he snatched the WBO and IBF super middleweight belts by defeating Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, respectively. He was named 'Fighter of the Year' by the likes of ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

Verstappen, on the other hand, won his maiden F1 title in dramatic fashion. He overtook Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a controversial manner to be crowned champ on December 12th.

Canelo Alvarez will face the winner of Ilunga Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu for the WBC cruiserweight title next

Alvarez will be moving up to the cruiserweight division next, challenging WBC champion Ilunga Makabu. However, Makabu has to first make a title defense against Thabiso Mchunu later this month in Warren, Ohio.

Including the Callum Smith title bout in December 2020, Alvarez has fought four times within a hectic 11 month period. He looks set to return to the ring only around May 2022.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



Team’s current plan is for this fight to take place in May 2022. (via @WBCBoxing) The WBC has approved @Canelo to face WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu @Canelo Team’s current plan is for this fight to take place in May 2022. (via @ChavaESPN The WBC has approved @Canelo to face WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu 🏆@CaneloTeam’s current plan is for this fight to take place in May 2022. (via @ChavaESPN, @WBCBoxing) https://t.co/6bwKsmzibV

Also Read Article Continues below

The WBC have now approved David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux for the interim super-middleweight belt as 'Cinnamon' won't be defending his belts for a while.

Edited by Josh Evanoff