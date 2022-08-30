"Tank has got more experience" - Canelo Alvarez predicts winner of potential Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight

Canelo Alvarez has predicted the winner of a potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis.

Garcia vs. Davis is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing as of now. 'KingRy' has been very vocal about wanting to fight 'Tank'. Moreover, there has been a constant back and forth between the two for a while now and Davis seems to have accepted the offer as well.

However, nothing has been finalized just yet. With the matchmaking still in the works, Canelo Alvarez recently gave his thoughts on the fight. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the Mexican talked about how a potential fight between the two would be good for boxing.

Canelo Alvarez suggested that Davis' experience would favor him in the fight and stated:

"It's a good fight for boxing. I think 'Tank' has got more experience. That's what I think, but in boxing you never know."

Watch the full interview below:

Canelo Alvarez opens up on his loss to Floyd Mayweather

The Mexican suffered the first defeat of his career at the hands of Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. While it was a hard pill to swallow for Alvarez, he has accepted the loss and moved on from it.

He believes a potential win that night could have fetched him negative results. In a DAZN documentary titled The Making of Canelo, 'Cinnamon' talked about his defeat to Floyd Mayweather. While suggesting that he would've probably "gone crazy" following the win over 'Money', the Mexican said:

"Simply, it was down to experience. If I compare that Canelo with Canelo today, they are completely different. It’d be a completely different fight now."

He added:

“I’ve always said that perhaps if I’d won that night, everything would have come my way. Fame, money, and perhaps it wouldn’t have worked out well then. I could’ve perhaps gone crazy. It wasn’t my moment. That’s how I take it, it wasn’t my moment. It took me a few days for me to accept it.”

Watch the highlights of the Alvarez vs. Mayweather fight below:

