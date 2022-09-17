How many punches did Canelo Alvarez land against 'GGG' in the first two fights?

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will battle for the third time in their respective legendary careers.

The pair are all set for their trilogy match on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena, where they rekindle their rivalry that started five years ago.

Alvarez and Golovkin first met in 2017 which ended in a controversial draw. According to CompuBox, Canelo Alvarez landed more power punches in their first fight while Golovkin connected with more jabs. ‘GGG’ was clearly the aggressor, throwing almost 200 more punches, but Canelo Alvarez was slightly more accurate:

The Mexican star threw 505 total punches and connected 169 for 33.5% accuracy. He also connected with 55 jabs and 114 power punches.

Meanwhile, Golovkin threw a total of 703 punches, connecting 218 for a 31% accuracy. He likewise landed 108 jabs and 110 power punches.

It was a similar story in their 2018 rematch, as Golovkin outlanded Alvarez in jabs and total punches. But this time, Alvarez landed more power punches, enough to earn him a majority decision win.

CompuBox @CompuBox Final Punch Stats for #GGGCanelo2 : Canelo had a 143-116 edge in power shots and landed a higher percentage. GGG landed 70 power shots in rounds 6-12 after landing just 46 in the first 6 rounds. Final Punch Stats for #GGGCanelo2: Canelo had a 143-116 edge in power shots and landed a higher percentage. GGG landed 70 power shots in rounds 6-12 after landing just 46 in the first 6 rounds. https://t.co/lgCsTTd8N1

Alvarez had a 143-116 edge in power punches connected. He was once again outlanded in terms of total punches but was again the more accurate, landing 202 out of 622 total punches thrown for 32%. Golovkin 234 punches out of his 879 total punches thrown for 27%.

As for the jabs, Golovkin was once again the busier man with 118 connected jabs out of 547. For his part, Canelo landed only 59 from his 256 total jabs.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3?

Canelo Alvarez will stake his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship against Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday (US Time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight can be watched live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans from the rest of the world can also head over to DAZN to watch the fight live, and stream it by purchasing their monthly subscription. However, Mexico, Kazakhstan and Latin America will have to check the availability for their region.

PPV Prices per country:

United States ($64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, $84.99 for new subscribers)

Canada ($64.99 for current subscribers, $89.98 for new)

United Kingdom (£9.99 for current subscribers, £17.98 for new)

Ireland (€9.99 for current subscribers, €17.98 for new)

Australia ($44.99 for current subscribers, $58.98 for new)

New Zealand ($24.99 for current subscribers, $39.98 for new)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far