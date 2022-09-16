How to stream the Canelo Alvarez fight?

Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the boxing ring this weekend for a highly anticipated trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Mexican will defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship against Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, fans who want to stream the fight from the comfort of their homes can look at the information below to know how to stream the fight.

The fight can be watched live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans from the rest of the world can also head over to DAZN to watch the fight live and stream it by purchasing their monthly subscription. However, Mexico, Kazakhstan and Latin America will have to check the availibility for their region.

Prices for countries where PPV must be bought to watch the fight live are listed below:

United States ($64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, $84.99 for new subscribers)

Canada ($64.99 for current subscribers, $89.98 for new)

United Kingdom (£9.99 for current subscribers, £17.98 for new)

Ireland (€9.99 for current subscribers, €17.98 for new)

Australia ($44.99 for current subscribers, $58.98 for new)

New Zealand ($24.99 for current subscribers, $39.98 for new)

Canelo Alvarez believes he is more dangerous than ever

Canelo Alvarez has suggested that he is more dangerous than ever heading into the trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. The Mexican was coming off a decision loss at the hands of Dmitry Bivol when he moved up to the light-heavyweight division.

Since that fight, many have questioned Canelo Alvarez's desire to fight, suggesting that he might not be as motivated as before. But that isn't a cause for concern for Alvarez. During a recent interview with SecondsOut, the Mexican suggested that he lost to Dmitry Bivol because he was gassed out.

While suggesting that he is the most dangerous he has ever been, Alvarez said:

“What I need to tell you is I’m more dangerous than ever, and I’m ready to come back. I watched it two times or three times, and I just get tired, that’s it. That’s why I lost."

Watch the full interview with SecondsOut below:

