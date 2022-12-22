Canelo Alvarez reflects on feud with Lionel Messi

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez congratulated Lionel Messi and the Argentinian team after they won the World Cup final last Sunday. Here's what Canelo said via Michael Benson's Twitter:

“I will always defend my country. Yes, maybe there were some things that went out of my hands. But it's part of the learning process. I’m fine, I’m happy Argentina won. They deserve it and congratulations to all of them.”can

This comes after the super-middleweight champion was fuming after a video surfaced of Lionel Messi in the dressing room appearing to be kicking a Mexico shirt. The Mexican fighter unleashed a tirade of tweets about the incident and said Messi "better pray" that the boxer doesn't find him.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag???? He better pray to God that I don’t find him!!” Canelo said via Twitter in a since deleted tweet.

Canelo vs. Argentina

Former Argentina and Manchester City striker Sergio 'Kun' Aguero offered a rebuttal to Canelo, telling the Mexican that shirts being on the floor in the dressing room is the norm in professional football and that the Argentinian captain was removing his boots and only hit the jersey by accident.

“The shirts are always on the floor after games have finished due to sweat and then if you look properly, he makes the movement to remove his boot and accidentally hits it.”

The Guadalajara-born fighter apologized shortly after, claiming he got “carried away by passion” on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet:

"These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place, So I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina."

Messi responded to the controversy after Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in the World Cup group stage and said in an interview:

"I saw that he spoke now, but I think it was a misunderstanding. Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone.I don't have to apologise because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone”.

