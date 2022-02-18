"Don't lie to people"- Canelo Alvarez shuts down rumors of agreeing a deal with Eddie Hearn

Canelo Alvarez has brushed off rumors of agreeing a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn. The deal would have seen Alvarez box Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin.

The Mexican has become the talk of the boxing world recently, with speculation regarding his next move increasing day by day. It was recently reported that Alvarez has agreed to the deal pitched by the Matchroom Boxing promoter. The report claimed that Alvarez would fight Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, with the proposed venue being the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

However, Canelo Alvarez broke his silence on the matter and has made it known that nothing is set. The pound-for-pound king claimed that he is "still negotiating" and suggested that he'll let people know when a deal is done.

Brushing off the rumors, 'Cinnamon' took to Twitter and said:

"I don't even agree I'm still negotiating don't lie to people the day everything is signed that day I'll let them know for now there's nothing concrete."

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo I don't even agree I'm still negotiating don't lie to people the day everything is signed that day I'll let them know for now there's nothing concrete. twitter.com/mikecoppinger/… I don't even agree I'm still negotiating don't lie to people the day everything is signed that day I'll let them know for now there's nothing concrete. twitter.com/mikecoppinger/…

With Alvarez making it known that nothing is concrete just yet, the speculation regarding his next opponent has moved back to square one. It remains to be seen when the Mexican puts pen to paper on either one of the deals offered by PBC or Matchroom Boxing.

Canelo Alvarez's trainer also silences rumors of an agreement

Almost a week before the pound-for-pound king broke his silence over his future, his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, also claimed that nothing had been finalized yet. In a statement released by Reynoso, he mentioned that the negotiations are still under process and that the information published online "has no truth."

Canelo Alvarez's coach and manager further stated that they would be the first to break the news when an agreement is made.

"Good afternoon, I am grateful to communicate that there is offers for Canelo's next fight from PBC and matchroom. The negotiation process is still a work in progress. A final decision has not been reached. As of now, all information published yesterday has no truth or foundation behind it. Once we have a signed agreement our team will be the first to notify the public," said Eddy Reynoso

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim