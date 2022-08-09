VIDEO of Canelo Alvarez sparring ahead of the Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy gets leaked 

A video of Canelo Alvarez getting beaten up while sparring recently resurfaced on YouTube ahead of his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin.

Alvarez is set to fight the Kazakhstani in their third fight on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their first two fights were contested in the same arena. The trilogy bout is one of the most highly awaited fights in boxing.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez -475

Gennady Golovkin +335 The Biggest Bout of The Year.Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez -475Gennady Golovkin +335 The Biggest Bout of The Year. 😤Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez -475Gennady Golovkin +335 https://t.co/1KKvmC87f5

Ahead of his fight, AKHi TV released a video of Alvarez getting beat up during a sparring session. In the video, the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion gets hit with a couple of shots from his opponent. His opponent is much taller and fresher than him.

Watch the video below:

High-level boxers often use a method where they spar multiple opponents, switching to a fresher sparring partner for each new round in order to keep themselves sharp at all times.

This seems to be the case in the above video since Alvarez looks visibly more worn out than his opponent. Another factor to consider is that the Mexican didn't really get hit, he defended the shots pretty well and it looked as though he was loading up for a quick counter.

Jeff Mayweather jokingly suggests Canelo Alvarez is scared of Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather's uncle Jeff Mayweather chimed in on the possibility of a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has called out the Mexican multiple times and has expressed his desire to challenge for the world titles.

On The Mayweather Channel, the legendary trainer said:

"It's not the fight, but if, legitiamtely, he really wanted to make that fight, Canelo would be licking his chops for that fight. But, that's not going to happen... Yeah, yeah, Canelo is scared [of Jake Paul]."

Jeff Mayweather said it in a sarcastic manner, as he knows that the Mexican is not one to get scared or back down from a fight. Having seen Floyd Mayweather Jr. himself fight Alvarez, he knows that the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion has fought multiple world champions and would not be fazed to fight a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Watch the video below:

