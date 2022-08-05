VIDEO:- Jeff Mayweather jokes that Canelo Alvarez is scared of fighting Jake Paul

Jeff Mayweather has chimed in on a Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul fight.

The Mexican superstar is set to return next month against Gennadiy Golovkin. It will be the third (and likely final) time the two meet. They previously clashed in 2017 and 2018, which resulted in a draw and a decision victory for Alvarez, respectively.

While the Mexican star is already booked against 'GGG', there's been chatter of him potentially fighting Jake Paul in the future. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has made it clear that his end goal in the sport is to capture a world title and fight Alvarez.

For the most part, the unified super-middleweight champion has shot down a fight with 'The Problem Child'. However, a member of the legendary Mayweather boxing family, Jeff Mayweather, has given his take on the fight in an interview with The Mayweather Channel.

There, the former professional boxer laughed off the possibility of Canelo Alvarez fighting Jake Paul, as well as the YouTube star being similar to Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican superstar's most recent foe. In the interview, Mayweather said:

"It's not the fight, but if, legitiamtely, he really wanted to make that fight, Canelo would be licking his chops for that fight. But, that's not going to happen... Yeah, yeah, Canelo is scared [of Jake Paul]."

Jake Paul predicts he would defeat Canelo Alvarez

Despite Jeff Mayweather laughing off his chances, Jake Paul really believes he can beat Canelo Alvarez.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since his knockout of Tyron Woodley in December 2021. He was supposed to return this weekend against Hasim Rahman Jr., but the bout was called off due to the latter's weight issues.

The fight with Rahman Jr. was expected to be the YouTube star's biggest test yet. Despite the bout being canceled, it seems the 25-year-old wants to move past the stage of fighting illegitimate boxing contenders.

The champion Paul would most like to fight is Alvarez, as discussed in an appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show. There, the YouTuber stated:

"I still think Canelo and I is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing, and I know I could beat him. People laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed he is very beatable, and I have a style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol."

