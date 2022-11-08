Eddie Hearn has revealed that Canelo Alvarez will likely return against Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican superstar is fresh off his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin in September, thus ending the trilogy with 'GGG' with two wins. Following the victory, the super-middleweight champion announced his intention to take some time off.

Currently, there's no date set for his return. However, we do know who he will face when he does come back. According to the head of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, Alvarez will face Dmitry Bivol.

The pair faced off earlier this year in May. Despite Alvarez entering the contest as a huge favorite, he was easily outboxed by the Russian en route to a decision defeat. The loss was his first in nearly a decade, as he previously lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Despite Canelo Alvarez having a rematch clause in the contract, he decided to tend to his unfinished business with Gennadiy Golovkin first. After Dmitry Bivol's recent win over Gilberto Ramirez, Hearn made the announcement that a rematch is on the cards.

It's also worth noting that the promoter had an interesting idea for the second encounter. Bivol is currently the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion, and his first fight with Alvarez occurred at 175-pounds.

However, the Russian previously fought at 168-pounds in his amateur career, which is where Alvarez feels at home. Hearn believes that it's possible that Bivol could return the favor to Alvarez and fight for Canelo's titles next.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has suggested that they could make the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch for Canelo's undisputed super-middleweight world titles, and then, if Bivol wins, try to go back-to-back and make the Artur Beterbiev fight for the undisputed light-heavyweight world titles. Eddie Hearn has suggested that they could make the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch for Canelo's undisputed super-middleweight world titles, and then, if Bivol wins, try to go back-to-back and make the Artur Beterbiev fight for the undisputed light-heavyweight world titles.

Eddie Hearn discusses the return of Canelo Alvarez

Eddie Hearn believes that Canelo Alvarez will want to return as soon as possible.

Prior to his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin, the Mexican superstar was one of the most active boxers in the sport. It's incredibly rare to have a champion compete as often as Alvarez does.

Following his win over 'GGG', Alvarez stated that he badly needed surgery on his hand and that he could be out of action for upwards of a year. Updates have been limited since then, but now his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has revealed a timeline.

On the Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast, the promoter stated that Canelo Alvarez could return anytime between May and September next year. However, Hearn also admitted that he's not entirely sure of that timeline:

"I think it’s too early to say, but I believe you’ll see him return in May. Because if he’s punching toward the end of December, there’s no problem being ready for a May fight. He’s already training, he’s already fit. Could that extend to September? Maybe, he's had a big run of fights."

