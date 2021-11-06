Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to legally watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant boxing event, billed by promoters and fans as Road to Undisputed, on Saturday.

It will take place on November 6, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by an undisputed super middleweight championship clash between WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF titleholder Caleb Plant.

'Cinnamon' and 'Sweethands' will square off in a 12-round main event bout, while the remaining three fights on the main card will be contested for 10 rounds.

The night's co-main event will pit former two-time WBC super-middleweight champ Anthony Dirrell against fellow American Marcos Hernandez.

Former WBC super bantamweight titleholder Rey Vargas will also compete this weekend versus Leonardo Baez, while a super lightweight encounter featuring Elvis Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Romero will open the main card.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Photos: Anthony Dirrell, Marcos Hernandez - Face To Face at Final Presser dlvr.it/SBvvxX Photos: Anthony Dirrell, Marcos Hernandez - Face To Face at Final Presser dlvr.it/SBvvxX https://t.co/QxLk0qrqjm

Read more about the preview, fight breakdown, prediction, record comparison and all you need to know about this weekend's blockbuster event here.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant - Television and live streaming

Here you will find out about the streaming platforms and television channels you can use to legally watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full card will be available for purchase in the U.S. on pay-per-view. It can be ordered for $79.99 from either Showtime or Sling TV. Sling could be the better option among the two as it offers an entire month's free subscription worth $35 with the purchase.

United Kingdom

Since it is a pay-per-view in the UK as well, fans will need to purchase it for £19.95 from the BT Sport Box Office site. You can watch the card on your television, the BT Sport website on a computer, or the BT Sport app on your mobile phone.

India

This boxing event is not available for legal streaming or purchase on the Indian subcontinent.

