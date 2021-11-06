Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: What is the start time for the undisputed showdown (November 6, 2021)?

In a little over 24 hours, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will compete for the undisputed super middleweight title.

The highly-anticipated boxing match will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Alvarez will be defending his WBA (super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles, Plant will put his IBF super middleweight title on the line.

The duo were first scheduled to share the squared circle on September 18 earlier this year. However, contractual disputes forced the bout to be scrapped. After almost a month, both parties came to terms and decided to finalize November 6 as the new date.

Alvarez is coming off a spectacular eighth-round victory over Billy Joe Saunders, from whom he captured the WBO super middleweight title in May earlier this year.

Plant, on the other hand, took on compatriot Caleb Traux in his last outing. He won the fight via unanimous decision.

Last month, Alvarez and Plant were involved in a heated altercation during their face off. The Mexican sensation slapped his rival, leaving the American with a cut under his right eye.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant - Timings

Below are the timings of the Showtime fight in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

USA

In the United States, the pay-per-view card will commence at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT on Saturday, November 6. The headliners are expected to make their ring walks around 12 AM ET / 9 PM PT approximately.

UK

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action at 1 AM GMT on Sunday, November 7. Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will walk out at around 4 AM GMT.

India

In India, fans can watch the pay-per-view card at 6.30 AM IST on Sunday, November 7. The main event is not expected to begin before 9.30 AM IST.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant - Full fight card

Below are the fighters competing on the pay-per-view card:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant - Main event

Andre Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez - Co-main event

Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez

Elvis Rodríguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero

Jose Manuel Gomez vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Joselito Velazquez vs. Gilberto Mendoza

Rances Barthelemy vs. Gustavo David Vittori

Jan Salvatierra vs. Fernando Diaz

