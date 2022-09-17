Canelo vs GGG 3: How to watch Canelo Alvarez fight using DAZN's free trial?

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will face off once again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (US Time).

Their first fight in 2017 ended in a controversial draw, but many believe Golovkin had the edge. In the 2018 rematch, Canelo Alvarez was given the nod via majority decision, but ‘GGG’ thought he should have been awarded the victory.

Since their last meeting, the two have enjoyed massive success in their respective careers. Canelo Alvarez conquered multiple divisions en route to being the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. Golovkin, meanwhile, defeated Father Time and is now the unified middleweight champion. Their paths will once again meet, possibly for the last time, to settle their rivalry.

Touted as the biggest fight of the year, the match may be watched via DAZN PPV in USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

The event will not be screened in Mexico, Kazakhstan, Latin America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic)

All other regions will carry the event.

The service normally costs $19.99 for a monthly subscription. However, the first month is free for new subscribers who haven't signed up for the service in the past. Sadly for fans, they will have to pay an additional fee to buy the event, even if they have a DAZN subscription.

Prices for countries where PPV must be bought to watch the fight live are listed below:

United States ($64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, $84.99 for new subscribers)

Canada ($64.99 for current subscribers, $89.98 for new)

United Kingdom (£9.99 for current subscribers, £17.98 for new)

Ireland (€9.99 for current subscribers, €17.98 for new)

Australia ($44.99 for current subscribers, $58.98 for new)

New Zealand ($24.99 for current subscribers, $39.98 for new)

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Full fight card

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST with main event ringwalks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

Full fight card:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - for Alvarez’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight titles

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez - for Rodriguez’s WBC Junior Bantamweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado - Super Middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway - Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo - Super Middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza - Lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina - Junior Welterweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley - Bantamweight

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far