Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 purse and payout: How much money will Canelo and GGG make? 

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs), two of the best middleweights ever in the history of boxing, will face each other on September 17 for the third time.

Alvarez, 32, and Golovkin, 40, fought in 2017 and 2018. Their first two encounters were so close that they could have gone either way. Their first fight concluded in a draw, while Alvarez won via majority decision in the rematch.

The trilogy will now settle the score and determine who will have the last laugh between the two boxing legends. On the line are Alvarez’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight titles.

Due to his popularity and marketability, Alvarez will be getting the lion's share of the purse. According to TotalReporter.com, the Mexican superstar is set to receive $10 million as base pay and $55 million PPV bonus for a whopping guarantee of $65 million.

Meanwhile, ‘GGG’ will receive $8 million as base pay and $35 million PPV bonus for a guaranteed $43 million share.

Undoubtedly, Canelo-Golovkin 3 is one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year. With the fight just days away, fans are eagerly waiting and are very excited to see how the matchup pans out and who will come out on top.

Watch the full fight highlights of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin II:

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Full fight card

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST, with main event ringwalks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - for Alvarez’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight titles

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez - for Rodriguez’s WBC Junior Bantamweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado - Super Middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway - Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo - Super Middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza - Lightweights

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina - Junior Welterweights

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley - Bantamweights

