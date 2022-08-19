Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 latest betting odds - Who is the favorite? 

Canelo Alvarez is the favorite to win over Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in their epic trilogy bout. Despite losing against Dmitry Bivol in his latest outing, odds makers have backed the Mexican superstar to return to winning ways.

According to reports, Oddshark put Alvarez at -400 (favorite) while Gennadiy Golovkin is at +300 (underdog). The numbers are different from the previous two encounters between Alvarez and ‘GGG’. Earlier, Golovkin was the favorite on both occasions.

Recap of Alvarez vs GGG:

The first fight in 2017 ended in a controversial draw, followed by Alvarez's split decision win in the rematch in 2018. However, many believed that Golovkin deserved to win the first battle. In their first encounter, the odds-makers backed 'GGG' (-150) against Alvarez (120). Golovkin was -155 in front of Alvarez at -125 in the re-match.

Ahead of the trilogy collision, Gennadiy Golovkin is fresh off a middleweight title unification win over Ryota Murata by TKO. Meanwhile, Dmitry Bivol lopsidedly battered Canelo Alvarez in the WBA light heavyweight title fight. However, the Mexican stands as a favorite ahead of his return and reflects valid reasons for holding that position.

The first two fights between Alvarez and ‘GGG’ happened in the middleweight category (160 lbs). The trilogy will now take place in the super-middleweight division (168 lbs), where Alvarez is currently the undisputed champion.

He beat three undefeated champions and a mandatory challenger to grab all four division titles. While the step-up at 175 lbs against Bivol didn’t work out, the Mexican is coming down as a super middleweight in full force again.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - How to watch the fight live

Akin to the first two bouts, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will once again host the trilogy clash. Tickets for the fights are still available online. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Promotion will host the event, which will be their second big night within a month after Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 on August 20.

Canelo Alvarez v Gennadiy Golovkin - Press Conference

DAZN will telecast the fight live over 150+ plus countries including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and more. You can contact your local broadcaster to learn more about Canelo vs. 'GGG' 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12