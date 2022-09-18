Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III estimated purse - How much will Canelo and GGG make? 

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to fight for the third time. The pair will face each other on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The trilogy fight could be the last time we see the fight pair, especially if the Mexican wins. Fans have been following the build-up to the fight very closely and thousands attended the weigh-ins in Vegas.

The hype for this fight is on another level, which brings the question of how much both Canelo and 'GGG' will get paid for their blockbuster trilogy fight. According to Michael Benson, via Boxing Scene, Canelo Alvarez will earn a whopping $45 million, whereas the Russian will earn around $20 million. The price difference stems from the fact that Alvarez is the champion.

The Champion usually gets the longer end of the stick despite the result of the fight. Canelo is fresh off a loss against the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion in May this year. Dmitry Bivol completely dominated the action from the start to retain his title. Golovkin, on the other hand, is fresh off a win against the tough Ryoto Murata in Japan.

Despite turning 40, 'GGG' still has tremendous power and skill as well as more ring experience.

Canelo Alvarez will star alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III

Actor Michael B. Jordan wished Canelo Alvarez luck for his fight, in the most unique way possible. Jordan shared a picture of himself and Alvarez's first interaction on set during the shooting of Creed 3. The actor captioned his Instagram story saying:

"Directing the legend himself @Canelo in Creed III. Can't wait for the world to see on March 3. A star inside the ring and out...Welcome to the family. Good luck this weekend."

Jordan revealed that Canelo will be in the latest installment of the Creed franchise, which will be released on March 3. Creed is a movie series that is a sequel series to the historic Rocky films starring Sylvester Stallone. The movie shows the rise of Adonis Johnson, the son of Apollo Creed, who trains under Balboa himself.

Following the success of the first two parts of the film, fans have been eagerly waiting for a third. The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion will now make an appearance in the movie alongside the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.

