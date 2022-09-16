Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3: How to place your bets officially 

There are multiple ways for fans to bet on Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin this weekend.

This Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fans will get to see the two champions square off for the third and possibly final time. Their two prior encounters in 2017 and 2018 were 12-round firefights.

In the first outing, many fans thought 'GGG' deserved the victory. Instead, the bout resulted in a split draw, resulting in a rematch. The following year, the Mexican superstar claimed victory with a controversial majority decision.

Four years later, the two men are set to run it back on DAZN pay-per-view. Ahead of the trilogy fight, Alvarez opened as a heavy favorite. While he's coming off a loss to Dmitry Bivol in May, he's now returning to his preferred weight class of 168 lbs.

Meanwhile, Golovkin has seemingly slowed down, as he's now 40 years old. While he hasn't lost since his last encounter with Alvarez, he's been in many competitive fights that could wear on his body as time goes on.

For that reason, Canelo Alvarez is a heavy favorite to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin this weekend. For fans who are looking to get in on the action, they can head to any local casino to put their money down, or they can use any online betting portal.

Fans can bet on the fight through online sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Fanduel. All they have to do is despoit money in and they can bet on the matchup. Fans can also make prop bets, such as which round the fight will end in.

Will Canelo Alvarez knockout Gennadiy Golovkin?

For fans looking to be on a specific finish, Canelo Alvarez finishing Gennadiy Golovkin isn't a bad bet.

'GGG' has never been knocked down, knocked out, or even rocked in his career. In their first fight, Alvarez landed a massive right hook. It was the hardest shot the Mexican has thrown 'GGG' but he claims it felt more like a slap or a sliding punch.

The 40-year-old was barely fazed by that shot. However, Golovkin has taken a lot of damage over the last few years, especially in his last outing with Ryota Murata. In that bout, 'GGG' had to come from behind in a bout that was much harder than expected.

Combining his age with recent damage and the fact that Alvarez is in his prime, this might be the first time that Golovkin gets finished. Furthermore, the Mexican superstar has shown a lot of power up at 168 lbs and has knocked out all but one of his opponents.

Canelo Alvarez is a heavy favorite to win this weekend regardless. However, for fans looking to double down on the action, they might want to bet on him to win by knockout.

