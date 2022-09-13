"It felt like a slap" - Gennadiy Golovkin demeans Canelo Alvarez's massive right-hand punch power

Gennadiy Golovkin isn't worried about Canelo Alvarez's punching power ahead of their fight.

'GGG' will face the Mexican superstar for the third and likely final time on Saturday night (September 17) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will air on DAZN pay-per-view and will settle the long-standing rivalry between the two champions.

The two first faced off in September 2018, and the bout saw the 40-year-old do the better of the action. Instead of claiming a win on the scorecards, the matchup was ruled a split draw. With a result like that, they had to run it back.

They were first set for a rematch the following spring, but the bout was postponed due to Alvarez testing positive for steroids. They ended up facing off in September, and the result was much closer. This time, the Mexican superstar claimed the win by majority decision.

After 24 rounds of action, the two champions only seem to hate each other even more. Ahead of the trilogy matchup, Gennadiy Golovkin has commented on Canelo Alvarez's punching power.

The Mexican champion has predicted that he will knockout his longtime foe on Saturday. The closest Alvarez got was in the first fight, where he landed a flush right hand on Golovkin. As it turns out, 'GGG' wasn't hurt.

In an interview with DAZN, Golovkin stated:

"I remember that punch. Well, I let it get through, You know it wasn't, I don't know what to call it. It wasn't hard. It kind of felt like a slap a guess, or a sliding punch. Well, it didn't do too much."

Watch his comments below:

Will Gennadiy Golovkin defeat Canelo Alvarez?

Gennadiy Golovkin is an underdog for Canelo Alvarez in their trilogy fight.

'GGG's' loss to the Mexican superstar in September 2018 was the only defeat of his career. Even then, it didn't really feel like a loss, as the fight was extremely close and he arguably won.

Since then, the 40-year-old hasn't lost a fight, and is the current unified champion at 160-pounds. Despite that, he's currently expected to lose his trilogy matchup with Alvarez this weekend.

The reason being is that Golovkin has clearly aged, and it makes sense as he's now 40 years old. Going along with that, he's shown his age in the boxing ring lately, and has taken a lot of damage.

For that reason, Gennadiy Golovkin will be a huge underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday. However, if there's anyone who can pull off the upset, it's 'GGG'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh