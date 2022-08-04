Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Date, Venue, Time, PPV price, tickets price and availability, and how to watch it live 

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to clash next month.

The Mexican and 'GGG' are set for their trilogy fight on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the third time they've faced off, having clashed in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Both bouts were blockbuster affairs filled with action. Their first encounter saw the bout ruled a split-draw after 12 rounds of action, which fans mostly thought 'GGG' handled. They met a year after the controversial result, with Alvarez picking up the decision victory.

Now, four years after their last fight, they're set to face off in Vegas. The card is scheduled for September 17th and fans will be able to catch the fight on DAZN pay-per-view. It will be the second consecutive time that Alvarez has fought on DAZN.

The pay-per-view card itself will cost $64.99 in the United States for current subscribers. For those not subscribed to DAZN, it will be $84.99 to watch the event.

For those wanting to see the fight in person, tickets range between $700 to upwards of $6,500 a ticket. There are currently many tickets available for sale, with only a few sections of the T-Mobile Arena currently sold out.

Will Canelo Alvarez defeat Gennadiy Golovkin?

Presently, Canelo Alvarez is expected to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight next month.

Oddsmakers have positioned the Mexican as a nearly 4:1 favorite over his longtime foe. While those odds might seem disrespectful given the close fights they've had in the past, a lot can change in four years.

In the time since they last competed, Alvarez somehow became even better. The 32-year-old might be coming off a loss to Dmitry Bivol in May, but that was up at 175-pounds. This outing against 'GGG' is a return back down to super-middleweight.

At 168 pounds, Alvarez has looked nearly unbeatable. He's scored massive knockout victories over names such as Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, and Callum Smith in the weight class, putting him as the face at super-middleweight.

Beyond Alvarez's improvement, Golovkin is clearly past his prime. While still a great fighter and title holder at middleweight, he's slowed significantly since 2018. It's understandable why, though, as he's now 40 years old.

For fans wanting to see the trilogy matchup, expect Alvarez to have an edge. However, if anyone can pull an upset, it's Golovkin.

