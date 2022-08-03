Boxing News Roundup: Canelo vs. GGG 3 all you need to know, Leo Santa Cruz warns Ryan Garcia of Gervonta Davis' KO-power, Logan Paul supports his brother after canceled Hasim Rahman Jr. event

Welcome back to your daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we go over the biggest names in boxing and what's going on with them.

In today's issue, we'll discuss Canelo vs. GGG 3 and all you need to know about the event, Leo Santa Cruz sharing some thoughts on the potential 'Tank' Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight, and Logan Paul on the canceled Hasim Rahman Jr. bout.

#3. Canelo vs. GGG 3 - All you need to know

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin (@matchroomboxing)

With just a little over a month to go before the long-awaited trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, the countdown to the match has begun.

Scheduled for September 17, the event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The pair first fought in 2017 to a controversial split-draw, and Alvarez edged out a win in their rematch in 2018. Now, 5 years after their first encounter in the ring, the pair will find out who the better boxer is once and for all.

The event will be available to stream on DAZN. The PPV price is set at $64.99 in the U.S. for current DAZN subscribers, but for those who are new, it'll be bumped to $84.99. For those interested in seeing the event live, tickets range between $700 to upwards of $6,500 a ticket.

Currently, Canelo is the favorite to win this match with a -390, while Golovkin is the underdog at +290.

See the fight poster below, including other matches on the card:

#2. Leo Santa Cruz warns Ryan Garcia of Gervonta Davis' KO power

Leo Santa Cruz (@elfamosoterremoto), Ryan Garcia (@kingryan), Gervonta Davis (@gervontaa)

In an interview with Fight Hype, Leo Santa Cruz, a former opponent of Gervonta Davis, shared some insight into 'Tank's KO-power and what that could mean for Ryan Garcia if they step into the ring together.

Santa Cruz stated:

"It's going to be a good fight, you know, but I think if 'Tank' catches him, he could knock him out. But also Ryan could hurt 'Tank' Davis, so it's a pretty even fight. If I had to bet something, I think I'm probably 'Tank' Davis."

Watch Santa Cruz's interview here:

#1. Logan Paul shows support for his brother after canceled Hasim Rahman Jr. boxing event

Logan Paul (@loganpaul), Hasim Rahman Jr. (@hasumrahmanjr)

On an episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul discussed finding out the fight between his brother Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. had been canceled.

Logan Paul stated:

"At what point do you not want to try to make the weight because you're a little nervous? At what point is it not worth it? I can't believe it. I can't believe a social media star is scaring off the real boxers. They're all backing out, the kid can't get a fight."

This is now the third time a Jake Paul boxing fight has been canceled. Two instances came from Tommy Fury, who pulled out due to illness the first time and was banned from entering the United States the second. Now Hasim Rahman Jr., who was picked as a replacement for the Tommy Fury fight, was unable to make weight.

See Logan Paul's statement here:

