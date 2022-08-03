"Let me work with him" - Hall of Famer tells WWE to send Logan Paul to him for training

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was full of praise for Logan Paul's in-ring ability but feels that a little more training will make him even better.

Paul amazed fans yet again inside a WWE ring last weekend at SummerSlam when he faced The Miz. The YouTube personality performed for just the second time in the company and pulled off some spectacular moves, including a frog splash onto The Miz.

Booker T thinks that Paul has a bright future in the company and lavished praise on him for remembering the various moves that he made in his match with The Miz. Booker T on his Hall of Fame show said:

"No doubt, Logan Paul is very athletic. No doubt, Logan Paul, his memory is real good to be able to go out and do the stuff he did with The Miz and be able to remember all that and keep it in context, to be able to make it look a certain way. I believe in Logan Paul, as far as being a part of this business, learning it, and really figuring out that intricate detail. This guy can be really good. Just from watching some of the athleticism stunts he pulled out, I'm like, 'Wow, he can do a whole lot more than I can - or I could.'"

Booker T asked the company to send Logan Paul to him at Reality of Wrestling to help him understand pro wrestling better.

"So, I say, give this guy some time at the Performance Center - you know what, I wouldn't even say Performance Center, send his a*s to Reality of Wrestling and let me work with him. I'm serious. Let me work with Logan Paul for three months - that's all I'll need from Logan Paul," said the Hall of Famer. [From 21:20 to 22:22]

The legend believes that three months is all he'd need with Logan Paul to help the young star understand everything that he needs to about the pro wrestling business.

Logan Paul is willing to extend his WWE run

Paul revealed after SummerSlam that he told WWE executives that he is keen on featuring more heavily in the company going forward, following his historic match at SummerSlam.

"I'm so addicted to this sport, I think I might've found my calling. Guys, I called the WWE execs (executives) I told them let's make it official. We got a multi-year, multi-event deal coming," said the YouTube star.

He also said that he will be traveling all around the world to perform in front of the WWE Universe. If initial impressions are anything to go by, Paul may have a successful run in the company going forward.

