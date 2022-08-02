"I might've found my calling" - Logan Paul reveals new multi-year deal with WWE after his success at SummerSlam

Logan Paul has announced a new multi-year deal with WWE as he revealed that he may have found his calling.

'The Maverick' originally transitioned from YouTube to boxing. However, earlier this year, he teamed up with Mike 'The Miz' in his first matchup against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

In his latest fight, he took on his former teammate 'The Miz' at SummerSlam 2022 and beat him on July 30.

His latest fight got him a lot of attention, with fans being amazed by his athletic ability and how quickly he learned aerial moves.

In a recent tweet, Paul revealed his new deal with WWE:

"I've done a lot of crazy stuff in my life. But what happened this past weekend at SummerSlam is by far the coolest thing I've ever done. I'm so addicted to this sport, I think I might've found my calling. Guys, I called the WWE execs (executives) I told them let's make it official. We got a multi-year, multi-event deal coming."

Logan Paul shared his excitement to be a part of WWE and stated that he "wants more" after his few experiences in the ring so far. He said:

"I'm gonna be performing all over the world, traveling everywhere. Just the energy and adrenaline that I feel inside that ring, with a jam-packed stadium, I want more."

He added:

"I don't know where or when it's gonna be just yet but trust me when I get into that ring, it is going to be massive and you do want to watch. This is history in the making, I could not be happier to be a part of this universe and I'll see you guys soon."

With all this talk of WWE, fans were left wondering whether Logan Paul will return to the boxing ring. He is yet to win inside the boxing ring with a draw and a loss to his name.

Will Logan Paul return to boxing?

With all the talk of WWE, fans have been wondering whether Paul will return to the boxing ring. Before he announced his multi-year deal with WWE, 'The Maverick' was keen on returning to the boxing ring in 2022 itself.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani while on The MMA Hour, the American spoke about how he wants to get back into the ring and who he may fight:

"That’s who I would love to fight, to be honest with you, Whindersson’s huge and we’ve been having a back-and-forth for a couple years now.... He’s got 60 million or so followers on Instagram.... So the same way when I first boxed KSI, it was an international bloodbath, U.K. vs. the U.S.A., it would be cool to do United States vs. Brazil.”

Now that Paul has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, it's very unlikely that he will fight again this year. He seems to have shifted his focus to WWE. So, fans will have to wait for some time before they can see Logan Paul in the boxing ring again.

