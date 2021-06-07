How much money has Logan Paul made from boxing so far?

Although there are no official figures, Logan Paul appears to have made more than $20 million from his boxing career so far.

Logan Paul's base fee for his fight against Floyd Mayweather has been set at $250,000. Paul will also get a ten percent share of the overall PPV sales of the fight. All-in-all, 'The Maverick' stands to earn around $20 million for this exhibition bout.

The base purse for Logan Paul's last fight, a rematch against fellow YouTuber KSI, was set at $900,000. Their first fight generated around $11 million in terms of revenue.

Logan Paul had an impressive outing against Floyd Mayweather

Not many had expected Logan Paul to survive the entirety of his fight against Floyd Mayweather. But 'The Maverick' exceeded all expectations as he not only stood his ground against one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived but also managed to land some good shots on Mayweather.

#MayweatherPaul Not KO’d but big W for Logan Paul landing more shots on Floyd than Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/2g7msIeZaL — President Kanye West (@yeezertothe) June 7, 2021

The fight was not without its amusing moments, with Logan Paul landing a shot to Mayweather's backside at one point and unleashing a hilarious barrage of wild punches at another.

Considering that this is only Paul's third outing in the squared circle, one has to give credit where it's due. Having only fought fellow YouTuber KSI before this, Logan Paul managed to do a much better job against Floyd Mayweather than anyone had anticipated, 'Money' included.

In the co-main event, Badou Jack defeated Dervin Colina via TKO. The fight was stopped twice in the fourth round before the eventual stoppage.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson made his boxing debut in a four-round exhibition against bare-knuckle veteran Brian Maxwell. Johnson did well to last the entirety of the fight, despite suffering a knockdown in the final round.

