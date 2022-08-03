What is Jake Paul's height? Is he taller than Logan Paul? 

There has been some debate among fans about Jake Paul's alleged 6'1" height. Records of Paul's last fight show he stands at 6'1", but online forums argued the actuality of it, especially when photos of him standing face to face with KSI went around.

Celeb Heights notes KSI is 5'11", but other forums claim he's about 6 feet tall. Despite this, the pictures of them don't seem to depict a clear difference in height. An inch difference between them wouldn't be such a wild deviation if it weren't for Paul claiming on occasion that on a good day, he's about 6'2".

This, in addition to the photos of him before KSI, has caused some fans to scrutinize Jake Paul's actual height.

Celeb Heights states Paul is 5'10 3/4 or 179.7 cm tall. His brother, Logan Paul, is taller, standing around 6'1". There is a visible height difference between Logan Paul and KSI, with Paul being taller, which means that Jake Paul is, in fact, not 6'1".

Paul posted this video to his Instagram:

Speculations about ticket sales surface in wake of canceled Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight

The fight between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled due to Rahman Jr. being unable to meet the contractual weight limit. Since then, speculations have risen about another potential reason the fight may have been scrapped: ticket sales.

Eddie Hearn came out and stated that he didn't believe tickets were selling well for the event. A week ahead of the fight date, the majority of seating in the Madison Square Garden arena were still available for purchase.

Despite this claim, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has stated that the event was canceled strictly because of Hasim Rahman Jr.'s inability to make weight. A week ahead of the match, he weighted in at 216lbs, and the athletic commission then stated they couldn't sanction the bout at a weight less than 205.

MVP offered Rahman Jr. a new contract at that weight, but then canceled the fight upon learning that Rahman Jr. had been planning to still weigh in at 215 on weigh-in day.

Since then, Rahman Jr. has stated he could still fight, and it wasn't too late to save the event, and others have offered to jump in and fight on short notice in his place, but no word from Paul or his team has come out.

Watch Paul's statement on the scrapped event:

