Roberto Soldic says Jake Paul is a ‘good fighter’ but warns YouTuber: “I’m too much of a risk for you”

Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss his signing with ONE Championship. While speaking to Helwani, the subject of YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul came up.

Paul, who has been a controversial figure in combat sports, got some attention from Soldic. During the conversation, ‘Robocop’ confirmed he would accept a fight with the vocal social media star in the squared circle, but that it would be too much of a risk for Paul to accept.

“Yeah, why not? But Jake Paul, don’t take the risk. [I’m] too much of a risk for you. Don’t. I respect you, you’re also a good fighter -- a good fighter, but nothing special and I think too slow.”

Soldic continued by saying:

“When I throw my hands, I bring the noise in the arena, you know? I don’t know [how] to point fight. I go to hit you. This is my life -- MMA, kickboxing, boxing. I do everything.”

One look at Roberto Soldic’s record and you can see that he is speaking the truth. In 20 career wins, Soldic has an astonishing 17 victories by way of knockout. The former KSW two-division champion is an absolute destroyer of anyone that stands across from him, whether it be in a cage or a ring.

Watch the interview below:

Roberto Soldic brings nearly a decade's worth of dominance to ONE Championship

Since his mixed martial arts debut in 2014, Roberto Soldic has been nothing short of dominant. Considered by many to be one of the best fighters in the world today, ‘Robocop’ has been undefeated for nearly four years, laying waste to the competition along the way.

In his last appearance before signing with ONE Championship, Soldic put away Russian combat sports legend Mamed Khalidov via second-round knockout. Intent on displaying his knockout power in the ONE circle, Soldic may be in for a tough test in his first outing with his new home.

While appearing on The MMA Hour, Roberto Soldic confirmed that a fight with ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez is in the works. As many fans know, Alvarez is an incredibly exciting fighter with knockout power and a never-back-down approach. Should that fight come to fruition, it’s sure to bring fans a must-watch war inside the cage.

