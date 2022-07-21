Eddie Alvarez reveals he’s close to ONE Championship return in recent press conference

Eddie Alvarez has been absent from the circle since April 2021. However, it now appears that ‘The Underground King’ is closing in on a return to ONE Championship before the year comes to an end.

During an appearance at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, Eddie Alvarez fielded questions as part of the panel to help usher in a new era for the promotion.

Once the Q&A portion of the event began, 'The Underground King' was immediately questioned about his highly anticipated return to the circle. Alvarez, in response, stated:

“That’s why I’m in L.A. We’re gonna figure this out while I’m here.”

Unfortunately, Alvarez couldn’t provide any additional details such as a potential date or opponent, but the fact that the the fan-favorite is closing in on a return date is enough to get people excited.

The 38-year-old has had a tough go in his last two ONE appearances. At ONE on TNT I, his bout against Iuri Lapicus was called off just over a minute into the fight, with Alvarez being disqualified for punches to the back of the head.

That ruling was later overturned into a no contest. Three weeks later, the former UFC champion appeared at ONE on TNT IV against Ok Rae Yoon. Alvarez would find himself on the losing end of a unanimous decision against the surprisingly tough South Korean.

Eddie Alvarez wants to help bring ONE Championship to the United States

Speaking to members of the media, ‘The Underground King’ was asked if there has been any change in his personal goals under the ONE banner as he prepares for his return to the circle:

“The goal has always been the triple crown. I’ve fought for every organization. I’ve pretty much become the champion in every organization. That’s always been the main goal from the gate, but I think ONE is making strides and for right now I think it’s about getting a footprint here in the United States and this is the start of it right here with Amazon Prime.”

Eddie Alvarez is excited to be part of ONE Championship’s rise in North America. Fans in the United States and Canada are already familiar with Alvarez’s high-octane style of fighting that has won him world championships in multiple North American promotions:

"When I signed with ONE, same and when I signed with other organizations, when they’re kinda building and trying to get a footprint in the United States, it’s really important for me to put the fights on that I want to put on and help them build that footprint and enter the United States strong. Where they’ve come in the last three to four years from where we started, it’s huge for me for the company to continue to grow.”

