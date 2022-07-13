Eddie Alvarez trains with Aung La N Sang at Kill Cliff MMA in Florida

Eddie Alvarez recently sharpened his tools alongside several fellow ONE Championship superstars, including middleweight Aung La N Sang.

'The Underground King' has been training at Kill Cliff MMA (formerly Sanford MMA.) The Florida training facility has become one of the premiere destinations for the best fighters on the planet over recent years, and the arrival of the former UFC lightweight champion clearly made an impression on his fellow athletes.

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Aung La N Sang posted a photo on his Instagram story alongside Eddie Alvarez and ONE bantamweight Tial Tang. All three men were drenched in sweat, having clearly been putting in work.

'The Burmese Python' then served as photographer for Bellator veteran Demarques Jackson, taking a picture of the Bellator fighter standing next to Alvarez. Jackson captioned the shot:

"kickboxing drills with mma #legend @ealvarezfight! Once a Champion always a champion!! 🔥🔥🔥#bellatorchampion ✅ #ufcchampion✅ #bellator #ufc #mma @sanfordmma #undergroundking #hkickboxing 📸 @aunglansang thanks for making us look tall!! 👊🏾"

The likes of Aung La, Henri Hooft and Gilbert Burns assembled in the comments, with the Brazilian pointing out that it should have been him getting to train with Eddie Alvarez.

What's next for Eddie Alvarez?

The Philadelphia native is a legend of the sport, and it looks like he's getting himself ready to return to the circle soon. The American is currently not ranked in the top 5 at lightweight, but he could quickly shoot back into the rankings with a victory against the right opponent.

The former UFC and Bellator champion was twice booked to fight Saygid Arslanaliev, but both bouts fell through. If the pair were to finally meet in the circle, then a victory for Eddie Alvarez against the No.2-ranked Turkish-Russian fighter would surely make him a world title challenger once again.

In addition to a matchup against Arslanaliev, there's been talk of a trilogy fight with Shinya Aoki ever since he signed with ONE. Aoki is ranked at No.3 in the division and could present a big opportunity to bring the Philly legend back into contention.

Another option would be a rematch with Eduard Folayang. The Filipino has publicly stated his wish to have another crack at his former foe and would happy to engage in a stand-up war.

Regardless of who 'The Underground King' gets paired against, it will undoubtedly be must-see-TV. The 38 year-old has earned his reputation as a fan favorite and is still one of the most exciting martial artists in the game.

