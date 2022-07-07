Watch: Aung La N Sang’s one-punch KO of Ken Hasegawa in 2018, possibly greatest fight in ONE history

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang had an incredible middleweight world title defense against Japan's Ken Hasegawa in 2018. Their fight is considered one of the greatest in the history of ONE Championship.

After five rounds of a back-and-forth war, Aung La was able to win the fight with a one-punch, walk-off knockout. ONE Championship recently shared a clip from this fight on Instagram:

'The Burmese Python' won this fight via knockout in the fifth round, which sent the audience into raptures. The fight took place at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, the home country of Aung La N Sang. Winning in front of his home audience meant a lot for the world champion.

He is fiercely proud of his heritage, and his fellow countrymen love him back. They even constructed a bronze statue in honor of Aung La. Speaking with Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports in 2021, 'The Burmese Python' stated:

"It's very humbling. Being the first champion in Myanmar in any like international sport is big and it just shows me [that] I am here today because of the people back home, because of their support... It's a humbling moment, it doesn't get to my head, it just makes me appreciate and be thankful for all the hard work that I put in."

Catch Aung La's interview with Calf Kick Sports below:

Who is next for Aung La N Sang?

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang has had an impressive career in ONE Championship. Despite losing his world titles and coming off a loss, he is still looking to stay active.

Most recently, Aung La called out veteran fighter Yushin Okami for ONE 161. On Twitter, 'The Burmese Python' wrote:

"Put me in coach! I’m training and working on my weaknesses. [ONE Championship] [Yushin Okami]"

ONE 161 will be headlined by a world title rematch between Adriano Moraes and 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson. Furthermore, the event has Savvas Michael meeting Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Aung La is looking to be a part of the ONE 161 event, which will be broadcast in US prime time on August 26. It is the first ONE Championship event to be hosted on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

