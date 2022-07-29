Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. tickets are still available online: Is the event going to be a hit? 

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. is set to take place on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tension between the two former sparring partners has reached new heights and the match is expected to be an entertaining one.

Despite the hype that has surrounded this matchup, tickets are still available for purchase online. As of right now, the vast majority of the MSG arena is still available for seating. Over half of the map is blue which means there are unclaimed seats in those sections.

Currently, the lowest priced seating available for 1 ticket is in Section 209, Row 4, which is standard admission seating. These tickets are going for $56 each. The best seating still available is in Section 5F, Row 4. These tickets are under the Platinum VIP Package and are priced at $2,506 each.

Jake Paul has been doing his best to invoke interest in this matchup after Tommy Fury fell through as an opponent, even going so far as to post a video to his Instagram pretending to be in a hospital. He joked that he was injured from carrying the weight of promoting all of his fights.

Unperturbed by his jabs, Rahman Jr. has shared no interest in helping Paul with his skits, and has stated that his only job come fight night is to knock him out.

This matchup will be Paul's first time taking on a serious and legitimate boxer that has not found fame outside of the ring like many of his other opponents have in the past. Paul has stated that he feels that if he can knockout Rahman Jr., it'll solidify that he is serious about the sport, and not just doing it for show.

Even still, many fighters are doubtful about his dedication. With tickets still available for this showdown next weekend, it seems fans may be doubtful as well.

Catch Rahman Jr.'s statements here:

Jake Paul doubts Tommy Fury will ever get in the ring with him

With this now being the second time a matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has fallen through, 'The Problem Child' told The DAZN Boxing Show that he doubts Fury will ever want to get in the ring with him, especially after his showdown with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Paul stated:

"I just don't think Tommy will fight me after he sees what I do to someone who's more experienced than him. He's [Rahman Jr.] heavier than him [Tommy], he's taller than him. Tommy is already scared now so after I beat a professional boxer, what do you think is going to happen?"

After Fury was stopped from entering the United States by Homeland Security, Jake Paul shared his doubts that Fury had even tried to make it to the States or even planned to get in the ring with him.

Paul added this video to his Instagram:

