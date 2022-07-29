"Let's go!" - Jake Paul announces fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. will be carried on DAZN in the U.K.

It seems that fans in the United Kingdom will get to see Jake Paul fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on DAZN.

'The Problem Child' is set to face 'Gold Blooded' next month at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout is viewed as the biggest step up in the YouTube star's career to date, as he faces a legitimate heavyweight prospect.

The bout has already generated a lot of excitement, despite the fact it's a short-notice fight. Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, but 'TNT' was forced out of the contest due to issues gaining entry to the United States.

With that, the 25-year-old is now set to face Rahman Jr.

The heavyweight prospect comes into the matchup having competed in upwards of 100 amateur contests and having tripled the professional fights. Despite that, Paul heads into the matchup a massive favorite.

Fans in the United States are set to watch the fight on Showtime pay-per-view. Up until now, it hasn't been clear how fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to watch the action. Thankfully, Paul announced plans for those fans on Twitter earlier today, July 28.

On Twitter, the YouTube star revealed that fans in the U.K. and Ireland can watch him fight on DAZN. The bout is expected to be broadcast on the service itself. Fans won't have to pay extra to watch the card, such is the case with the recent Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol bout.

Check out Jake Paul's tweet about fighting on DAZN below:

Has Jake Paul fight on DAZN in the past?

Jake Paul's fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. will be the second time he's fought on the service.

The last time that 'The Problem Child' fought on DAZN was his debut fight in January 2020 against AnEsonGib. The card, promoted by Matchroom Boxing, saw the two YouTube stars on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler.

In that outing, Paul scored a tremendous first-round TKO win over his U.K. foe. Following the contest, the YouTube star departed DAZN in favor of the Triller Fight Club before settling on Showtime Boxing last year.

However, he's now set to return to DAZN, albeit in only a few countries. He'll also look to move to 2-0 at the service, as he faces the biggest challenge of his career thus far with Hasim Rahman Jr., next week in New York.

