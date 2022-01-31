On this day in 2020: Demetrius Andrade goes to war with Luke Keeler

Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler swung for the fences on this day in 2020.

'Boo Boo' was making the third defense of his WBO Middleweight Championship. He previously scored wins over Maciej Sulęcki and Artur Akavov in the leadup to the bout with the Irish boxer. Many were downplaying the fight going in, mainly due to Keeler's less than stellar record.

The Dublin-native had a 17-2-1 record going in, but did score a nice win over Luis Arias prior to this title bid. Serving as the headlining bout over Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib, the WBO Middleweight fight had a lack of attention going in.

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn @jakepaul v @AnEsonGib added to the huge World title triple header Jan 30 live on @dazn_usa - big night coming SuperBowl week in Miami . @jakepaul v @AnEsonGib added to the huge World title triple header Jan 30 live on @dazn_usa - big night coming SuperBowl week in Miami 🌴🇺🇸 🏈 https://t.co/6s3LcOw5z5

It seems that Andrade and Keeler must've heard the criticism that a bout between YouTubers was more hyped than theirs. The two men brought the heat in the main event, with Keeler surprisingly tagging 'Boo Boo' early.

Eventually, the action settled down. Andrade established his trademark style and began tagging Keeler anytime he tried to blitz in. As a result, he was dropped twice in the contest. The fight came to a close, with Andrade scoring a 10th round TKO after a huge flurry.

Watch the full fight between Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler below:

Demetrius Andrade intends to move up to super middleweight

Demetrius Andrade has defended his WBO Middleweight Championship on five different occasions. His most recent victory came against Jason Quigley in November 2021, winning via knockout. Despite gunning for a huge bout against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, it seems the fight won't happen anytime soon.

As a result, Andrade has decided that he's going to venture up in weight. 'Boo Boo' recently announced that he's moving up to 168lbs, rather than face his mandatory Janibek Alimkhanuly.

Now it appears that Andrade will fight Zach Parker. The 27-year-old Parker is viewed as one of the best prospects to come out of the UK. Sitting at 22-0 in his professional career thus far, he scored a knockout win over Marcus Morrison in his most recent bout in November 2021.

While Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker is yet to be finalized, fans of 'Boo Boo' can expect details of his return to be confirmed in the weeks to come.

