Jake Paul "is correct," there's "no evidence" Tommy Fury attempted to board a plane, claims Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping has suggested that Jake Paul is likely correct in stating that there’s no evidence of Tommy Fury attempting to board a plane to the United States of America.

‘The Problem Child’ was set to face fellow cruiserweight pugilist Fury on August 6th. However, it was recently announced that the Paul-Fury matchup has been canceled.

In late June, Tommy Fury and some of his family members were reportedly denied entry into the U.S. due to their alleged connections with suspected Irish mobster, Daniel Kinahan. Fury claimed he was at London’s Heathrow airport but was barred from boarding a plane to the U.S.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Tommy Fury has said on Instagram that he has been barred from traveling to the United States.



Jake Paul subsequently accused ‘TNT’ of evading a fight against him. The YouTube megastar-turned-boxer alleged that the younger brother of the WBC world heavyweigh champion didn’t even try to make it to America, adding that there’s no evidence of the UK fighter attempting to get on a plane to the U.S.

Taking to his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping addressed this comment and stated:

“No, but he’s right. Jake Paul is correct. Tommy, there was no evidence of it. And by the way, this video isn’t to talk sh** about Tommy Fury, but just Jake had me thinking about it.”

“Another thing is – You don’t just randomly go to the airport. You know, you’ve gotta have a visa in place, and there’s many steps to getting the visa. You don’t just apply for it and then jog off down to the airport. No. When you’re getting a work visa, you’ve gotta go down, you’ve gotta get applications, you’ve gotta go to the offices in London.”

‘The Count’ emphasized that he himself had to go through the visa procurement process multiple times. Bisping reiterated that Fury’s story doesn’t add up.

Watch Bisping discuss the topic at 1:52 in the video below:

Tommy Fury opens up about withdrawing from his fight against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury pulled out of his fight against Jake Paul in December 2021 due to an injured rib and chest infection. The British boxer also withdrew from their bout that was scheduled for August 6th this year, so Paul will instead fight replacement opponent Hashim Rahman Jr. on August 6th.

Despite his long-awaited grudge match against Paul falling apart again, ‘TNT’ still believes he’ll fight his archrival someday. Fury recently tweeted a statement about his withdrawal, an excerpt from which reads as follows:

“I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be anytime, any place, anywhere.”

Check out Fury’s statement below:

